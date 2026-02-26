It's the hard knock life for the Chicago Bulls. They are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak, the longest in seven years. At the same time, tanking accusations are being leveled against the Bulls to secure a higher ranking in the NBA Draft Lottery.

However, Matas Buzelis emphatically denied those claims, per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. Instead, Buzelis tapped into his intense desire to win.

“I don’t really like that word. And people might think that (we’re tanking), but I’m going out and trying to win every night. All these guys are, too.”

Undoubtedly, the losing streak is taking its toll on Buzelis. On Tuesday, Chicago lost its 10th straight to the Charlotte Hornets 131-99. A game in which Buzelis scored a season high of 32 points.

“I’m sorry, I just … I wanna win games, and that’s what everything is all about,” Buzelis said when asked about his ongoing development following the latest Chicago Bulls loss.

Additionally, the Bulls are still in the adjustment phase with a new roster following a multitude of trades. Trades that sent away Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Kevin Huerter.

But to hear Buzelis tell it, that's no reason not to play to win.

“When you trade half the team, and you bring in new guys, it’s tough,” Buzelis said. “It’s no excuse, though. We gotta come in and figure it out. And I’m (going to) say it again: I know we’re capable of doing that.”

On Thursday, the Bulls will close out the month against the Portland Trail Blazers. They currently stand at 24-35.