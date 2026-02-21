The Memphis Grizzlies paid tribute to former star center Jaren Jackson Jr. ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Jackson represented the Grizzlies franchise for eight seasons from 2018 to 2026. He helped lead the squad to four playoff appearances, having won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award and two All-Star selections.

It wasn't until earlier this month that Memphis decided to move on from one of their most important players ahead of the trade deadline. They sent him to the Jazz alongside John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams in exchange for Kyle Anderson, Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and draft compensation.

Jackson is out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season as he underwent knee surgery. Even though he wasn't on the court for the game, he was present on the sidelines as Memphis paid tribute to him for his return game.

How Grizzlies played against Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Jazz

Article Continues Below

It's clear that the Grizzlies appreciated Jaren Jackson Jr. for his services to the franchise. However, they needed to move on as they begin a new path towards a rebuild.

With Jackson being absent on the court, the Grizzlies took down the Jazz by a 123-114 score. The game was close throughout the first three quarters as Utah led 88-87 going into the fourth quarter. Despite this, Memphis boomed with a 36-26 display in the last 12 minutes of regulation to secure the home win.

Eight players scored in double-digits for Memphis in the win. Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the way with a stat line of 23 points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. He shot 10-of-16 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. GG Jackson came next with 20 points and four rebounds, Javon Small had 16 points and five assists, while Jaylen Wells provided 13 points and three assists.

Memphis improved to a 21-33 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Dallas Mavericks and the Jazz while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Sacramento Kings as tip-off will take place on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.