The Memphis Grizzlies are not having a great 2025-26 NBA season, and it did not get better for them on Saturday, when they lost to the Miami Heat on the road to the tune of a 136-120 score.

A big reason for the Grizzlies' struggles in the campaign is the injuries they are dealing with.

On Monday, Memphis reportedly made a move to add a healthy body to the roster, as they added a former Portland Trail Blazers player to the team, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

From Charania on X (formerly Twitter): “The Memphis Grizzlies are signing former Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The former second-round pick joins the Grizzlies after playing 139 games across 2-plus seasons in Portland.”

The 21-year-old Rupert entered the league in 2023, when the Trail Blazers used their No. 43 pick on him in that year's NBA draft. In 139 games played for Portland through two-plus seasons, Rupert averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting only 36.7 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from behind the arc.

The 6-foot-7 Rupert played his final game in Portland uniform last Thursday, against the Utah Jazz on the road, scoring two points, grabbing four rebounds and recording a steal with two turnovers in 16 minutes of action in a 135-119 win. The following day, the Trail Blazers decided to waive him to create space on the 15-man roster after promoting Sidy Cissoko.

The move to the Grizzlies presents an opportunity for Rupert, who has a fully guaranteed $2.2 million contract in the 2025-26 season, to see a bigger role on the court.