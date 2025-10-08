The path from casual fan to professional basketball player often begins with a spark of inspiration, and for Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward, that spark was ignited by the late, great Kobe Bryant. However, the 22-year-old's basketball journey didn't start on a court. His hoops curiosity was actually piqued on a couch, sitting beside his grandfather, absorbing the game through the lens of Los Angeles Lakers basketball and a shared passion for the Mamba Mentality.

“Well, ever since I was young I've been gravitating towards sports,” Coward told ClutchPoints. “Me and my grandpa used to watch games when I was really young. I grew up a Lakers fan and my favorite guy was (Kobe Bryant).”

Those formative years watching Bryant's relentless pursuit of excellence left an indelible mark. Coward even hoped to honor his idol through his jersey number, though the basketball gods had other plans.

“It's kind of funny that I'm wearing 23,” began Coward, “but (Cam Spencer) had 24, so that was gone and then (Jaren Jackson Jr.) got 8.”

Still, while the number 23 evokes memories of basketball greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Bryant's influence looms largest in Coward’s story. Channeling Kobe’s spirit is about more than a number. For Coward, it was about adopting the “Mamba Mentality” of relentless curiosity and a deep, historical appreciation for the craft. The Hall of Famer’s game was the gateway, but it opened up a universe of basketball history for the rookie to explore.

“Ultimately, that's how I fell in love with the game was watching (Kobe Bryant) and watching the Lakers. And then, honestly, from just watching them I gravitated to more of just all-around basketball,” Coward explained. “It was finding out who the best players were like LeBron. Then it was going back in time to like Magic and Kareem. Even Jerry West and guys before that like Wilt, Pete Maravich, and all those guys.”

This evolution from fan to student of the game mirrors Bryant's own approach to basketball. Kobe was famously obsessive about studying the greats who came before him, from Michael Jordan to Oscar Robertson, mining their moves and mindsets for anything that could elevate his craft. Coward has adopted that same intellectual hunger.

“I'm a basketball historian just cause I love the game so much,” Coard stated. “I will say that I take that with me everywhere. Even though I'm a historian and none of that stuff has to do with actual on-court activities, that love of the game is why I do it. You know what I mean. Like I know we get paid a lot of money to do this, but at the same time, I'd play the game for free cause that's how much I love it.”

That final declaration about playing for free because of his pure love for basketball is perhaps the most Kobe-esque sentiment of all. Bryant's legacy wasn't built solely on championships and accolades, but on an unwavering passion that made basketball feel less like a job and more like a calling.

As Coward embarks on his NBA career, the California native carries with him the spirit of the player who first made him fall in love with the game. He may be wearing No. 23 instead of 8 or 24, but the Mamba Mentality that blends passion, knowledge, and relentless dedication lives on in the rookie's approach to basketball.

From grandfather's living room to the FedExForum, Cedric Coward's journey proves that inspiration can echo across generations, shaping not just how players perform, but why they play at all.