He may not have entered the NBA with a lot of hype compared to his fellow rookies, but Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward has been a pleasant surprise.

Coward, the 11th overall pick out of Washington State, has earned himself a role with his workhorse attitude, providing the Grizzlies with tenacity and toughness on both ends. He has started 35 games.

The 22-year-old newcomer will only improve as he progresses, stating that the biggest lesson he has learned so far is to “keep it simple.”

“I learned that when we played OKC (Thunder) at home. Last possession, (Alex) Caruso put me in a box. I was too complicated in what I was trying to do,” said Coward on “The Kevin O'Connor Show.”

“I wish I can get that moment back. I know I'll have that moment again, it might not be against Caruso, but I know the moment will come again.”

He added that he has learned to let the game come to him instead of forcing the issue. At a young age, Coward has a mature mindset, and battling experienced opponents like Caruso has made him understand the NBA more.

“Get to your spot and get to what you're comfortable doing and not really worrying about what they're going to do,” added Coward.

“So for me, do not do anything crazy, and also, get the matchup I want. I'd rather go against somebody else other than Caruso on that Thunder team.”

Coward was named among the Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, but he was unable to play due to a knee injury.

He is averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.