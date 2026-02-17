As one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, it's only right that Memphis Grizzlies' franchise star Ja Morant has a shoe to match his explosive game. His most recent signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 3, is easily the most unique of his collection and offers the wildest colorways we've seen throughout the last year. Recently, Morant shared a sneak peek of an upcoming ” Ja Raffe” colorway that diehard fans are more than familiar with.

Upon being drafted to the Grizzlies and adopting Memphis as his new home, the city showed their love for Morant by inviting him to the Memphis Zoo in 2020. They even went the extra mile to name one of their newly-born giraffes after the rookie sensation – Ja Raffe.

It has been exactly three years since Ja Morant met Ja Raffe and said he now has a son. “You hear me!?” Morant said. “I think I’m going to adopt you.” 🦒 pic.twitter.com/ZSeCYPcX0o — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 20, 2023

Once his signature sneaker debuted in 2023, it was only right that Ja Morant rocked a giraffe-inspired colorway of his Nike Ja 1 sneakers. A year later, Morant teased a follow-up Nike Ja 2 “Ja Raffe” sneaker and eventually wore the sneakers in-game for the Grizzlies. Following this same cadence, Morant recently shared a “leak” of the Nike Ja 3 “Ja Raffe” colorway.

Nike Ja 3 “Ja Raffe” leaked by Ja Morant

FIRST LOOK: Ja Morant just leaked his “Ja Raffe” Nike Ja 3 PE 👀 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/PR6HJg7yH5 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 15, 2026

Ja Morant unveils Nike Ja 3 “Ja Raffe” 🦒 The Memphis Zoo named a baby giraffe after Morant back in 2020 Learn more >> https://t.co/kg1f8dmM2c pic.twitter.com/xbSERN67Hl — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 16, 2026

The wild pair returns in another Brown/Tan/Pink theme to resemble the look of Morant's spotted friend. Usually featuring claw marks throughout the uppers, this Nike Ja 3 will instead feature brown giraffe spots throughout the mesh panels. The Nike Zoom outsole will feature alternating claw marks in brown and tan with a pronounced tan “A” towards the heel. The final detail shows a pink Nike Swoosh to spell “JA” along the upper, a humorous nod to Ja Raffe's pink tongue.

Previous “Ja Raffe” colorways have not released to the public and while the Nike Ja 3 is being remastered and released at a feverish pace, don't be surprised if Ja Morant keeps this collection exclusive to himself and his giraffe “son.”