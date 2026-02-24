Memphis Grizzlies' franchise star Ja Morant has always worn his heart on his sleeve ever since his days as a high-flier for the Murray State Basketball program. Morant took the country by storm with his generational talent and has been entertaining NBA fans since being drafted second overall in 2019. As the case has been with his previous releases, Morant recently shared his Murray State Nike Ja 3 signature shoes.

Ja Morant paved quite the path for himself at Murray State, becoming the program's all-time leader in single-season assists (331), single-season points (808), and career assists. In 2018-2019, Morant become the first player in NCAA Men's Basketball history to average 20+ points and 10+ assists per game.

In joining Nike and releasing his debut signature sneakers shortly thereafter, the Nike Ja 3 arrives as Morant's most unique creation yet. The stunning silhouette is uniquely tied to his electric play on the court and this upcoming “Murray State” colorway serves as a constant reminder where Morant became a household name.

Nike Ja 3 “Murray State”

OFFICIAL RETAILER IMAGES: Nike Ja 3 “Murray State” 🐻

📆 March 5th

👪 Adult + GS sizing

💰 $125 / $102 Get a closer look: https://t.co/ItnM2TTeDT pic.twitter.com/0TmPf5px5I — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 23, 2026

Ja Morant rocks the Nike Ja 3 “Murray State” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t81kCkTyLe — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 22, 2026



Morant released previous “Murray State” versions of his Nike Ja 1 and Ja 2 sneakers over the last two years, all following a similar White/Blue/Yellow ensemble to match the school colors of the Racers. Playing into the “claw” design throughout the Nike Ja 3, the left shoe will feature alternating scratch marks with yellow-to-blue gradient, while the right shoe of both shoes will feature blue-to-yellow gradient for a mismatched look.

Based in a ZoomX outsole, the shoes will feature a white base throughout the uppers, tongue, and sockliner. We see electric blue/yellow Nike Swooshes on the lateral side of both shoes, finished by a metallic JA logo on the tongue. All in all, this is certainly the most unique “Murray State” colorway we've seen from the signature line thus far.

The Nike Ja 3 “Murray State” will release March 5, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $125. The shoes will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing and are expected to drop on Nike SNKRS come release day. Usually available in ample stock, be sure to check your local Nike retailers as well to see if they're stocking pairs.

