The Memphis Grizzlies' season has gone off the rails. They entered the NBA All-Star break 20-33 and sit 5.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have been derailed in part due to injury, most notably, star point guard Ja Morant.

Morant has played in just 20 of 53 games this season. He last played on January 21st against the Atlanta Hawks in a 124-122 loss. The former All-Star guard is dealing with a UCL injury in his elbow.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Morant is still dealing with discomfort and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel.

It has been a season filled with injuries for Morant. He previously missed more than a month with a calf strain.

All of the injuries for the former second overall pick are only half of the story. He has been in hot water for his off-court antics for several years. That combination seemingly crushed any trade value Morant might have provided for the Grizzlies.

Despite several trade rumors surfacing, the NBA trade deadline came and went with Morant still in Memphis.

Injuries are nothing new to the Murray State product. Over the course of his seven-year pro career, the Grizzlies guard has dealt with ankle sprains, knee sprains, back spasms, hip subluxation, and labral tears in his shoulder. All of that was prior to the 2025-26 season.

He is not the only Grizzlies player to go out via injury.

Additionally, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will undergo a minor surgery to address a misalignment of his right pinky finger.