Whether or not Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant spends the rest of his career in a Grizzlies' uniform is still to be determined, but no one has been a bigger ambassador for the city since he landed in 2019. Recently, Morant has been having a field day on social media sharing some leaks of unreleased colorways of his signature Nike Ja 3 sneakers.

Ja Morant has been with Nike since 2019, just before he was drafted by Memphis with the second overall pick. It wasn't until 2023 that Nike had officially released the debut Nike Ja 1 sneakers, immediately selling out and creating a ton of hype for the line. Three years later, Morant is on his third signature model and actively releasing new colorways of the Nike Ja 3.

After sharing a number of “leaks” on social media, one of which was a new giraffe-inspired Nike Ja 3 “Ja Raffe,” Morant continued to share more looks at unreleased versions of his newest sneaker. Some themes like the “Scratch” colorway make a return while also teasing new concepts for the first time ever.

Ja Morant shares new Nike Ja 3 colorways

Ja Morant is back with another leak, this time showing off a twist on the Ja 3 “Scratch 3.0” 🐻 Whether this is a PE or an upcoming pair is currently unclear 😵 More info: https://t.co/selwvdRXop pic.twitter.com/qJIkMeCmzr — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 19, 2026

Nike Ja 3 “Mardi Gras” unveiled on IG 🎉 Read our breakdown >> https://t.co/O3kxWL4ZKQ pic.twitter.com/L69a2PmzWQ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 18, 2026

FIRST LOOK: @JaMorant reveals the Nike Ja 3 “Jaraffe” 🦒 pic.twitter.com/sIiOsgYJn7 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) February 15, 2026



In addition to the aforementioned “Ja Raffe” yearly exclusive, Morant comes back with the Teal/Red/Black “Scratch” ensemble to match the Grizzlies' throwback logo and uniforms. We also see the return of a Mardi Gras theme, rocking yellow/green/purple to celebrate the party in the Big Easy. The “Ja Raffe” colorway is likely to remain exclusive to Morant, but there's a strong chance we see the other two leaks manifest themselves into retail releases.

The Nike Ja 3 is currently available through Nike retailers for a standard price tag of $125. In addition to the most recent “Warning Label” All-Star release, expect a wide slate of releases planned for the rest of the NBA season as the Grizzlies continue their hunt for the NBA Playoffs.

Which of these Nike Ja 3 colorways would you like to see released?