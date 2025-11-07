It’s time to fire up the best trade scenarios following Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant’s one-game suspension, which includes Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young in a three-team swap with the Toronto Raptors. Many believe Morant’s days with the Grizzlies are numbered after the back-and-forth with the coaching staff that led to his suspension, and his reluctance to embrace a positive outlook for himself and Memphis.

In this trade proposal, Morant is heading to the Raptors, Young is headed to the Grizzlies, and Immanuel Quickley would join the Hawks, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons suggested, per The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“It’s a three-teamer. And of course, Trae Young has to be in it as well,” Simmons said. “Memphis gets Trae Young. Toronto gets Ja Morant. Atlanta gets Quickley, Murray-Boyles, the number one pick they took, and a protected ’29 first. Not like an unprotected, but some sort of asset. And Memphis basically turns Morant into Trae. And Trae goes in there, the Memphis fans will love him immediately, and maybe everybody is happy.”

While the three-team deal keeps the Grizzlies afloat in swapping out Morant for Young, the Hawks would be losing a proven All-Star for Immanuel Quickley, the Raptors’ starting point guard who missed 49 games last season. Plus, it’s hard to envision the Hawks parting ways with Young after entering the regular season with such high hopes, especially during an MCL injury.

Expect to see more trade proposals centered around Morant in the near future, as the rumor mill will most likely unveil potential suitors as the regular season continues.

Bill Simmons' Grizzlies Ja Morant trade proposal to the Heat

The Ringer's Bill Simmons' Ja Morant trade proposal for the Grizzlies didn't end with a three-team swap with the Hawks and Raptors. Simmons sees a path for Morant to land with the Heat in a two-for-one move for Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier.

“It’s Miami and Memphis. You send Ja to Miami. You put KCP in the deal. Memphis takes back Herro and Rozier and you just call it a day. And Memphis basically turns Ja into Herro and Rozier’s expiring,” Simmons said. “Miami has to take on an extra year of KCP. They get Ja, they roll the dice that Ja can be turned into a superstar again.”

It'll be interesting to see how things play out for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies this season.