In light of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's recent suspension for arguing with coaches and misconduct during his postgame media availability, which led to trade speculation, head coach Tuomas Iisalo cleared the air. The Grizzlies first-year head coach says the two have moved on from the incident.

Iisalo provided an update on where the team stands with Morant, following his one-game suspension, per The Daily Memphian.

“Iisalo said he has talked to Ja Morant and they are moving on,” Hill reported. “He also said Ja Morant is available tonight. He wouldn't say if he is starting but said they do not discuss the starting lineup before all games. As for what happened, he said those discussions are internal.”

Without Morant, the Grizzlies lost to the Toronto Raptors 117-104 on Sunday. Morant will rejoin the Grizzlies when they host the Pistons on Monday.

Draymond Green's Ja Morant, Grizzlies conspiracy theory

Warriors veteran Draymond Green weighed in on Ja Morant's suspension, stemming from a disagreement with the Grizzlies' coaching staff, led by Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo. For Green, he believes issues between Morant and the coaches boiled over into Friday's loss against the Lakers, where Morant turned in his worst performance of the young season — eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 0-for-6 from deep.

For Green, Morant was sending a message to his coaching staff, he said, per The Draymond Green Show.

“I was like telling Steph, like, ‘Man, Ja ain't in it at all. Like, it looked like something happened' and Steph was like, ‘Huh, quiet protest going on, huh?' And I was like, ‘That's what it looks like,'” Green said. “And then obviously after the game, we saw the comments, and I was like ‘Yep. And rightfully so. There was something going on. And when you see this, it takes you to a space of, ‘Is this the beginning of the end?”

Morant and the Grizzlies will look to improve to 4-4 on Monday.