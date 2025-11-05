There was a time when conversations about the Memphis Grizzlies centered around the question of when the team would take the next step toward title contention. A similar narrative formed above Ja Morant. “When will he enter the MVP conversation?” Grizzlies-related discussions are no longer nearly as positive. Following the latest drama between the two-time All-Star point guard and the coaching staff, many fans are just waiting for an official breakup.

However, with the trade market for Morant in a seemingly less-than-ideal state at this time, the best course of action for both parties might just be to proceed forward together. Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony believes the 2021-22 All-NBA Second-Team selection needs to manage his emotions and figure out how to get himself in the right frame of mind. Otherwise, focusing on his game will be extremely difficult.

“Ja has to man up,” Anthony said on NBC's NBA coverage on Peacock, via ClutchPoints. “You're being tested again to see if you're gonna fold or withstand the test of time. The coaches are testing you, the organization is testing you. The city, the fans is testing you. For me, how are you gonna bounce back?

“How are you gonna move on from this, how you gonna own up, man up, look yourself in the mirror, take ownership to your part and still go out there and do what you gotta do? … Put your big boy pants on, let's go play basketball.”

Where do the Grizzlies and Ja Morant go from here?

Anthony's sentiment is certainly worth contemplating. Morant's polarizing nature makes him hard to deal, and he is not guaranteed to land on a squad that is in better position to compete than the Grizzlies. Taking a combative approach with the media is only going to exacerbate matters. He could use a reliable mentor figure who can guide him through this joyless-phase of his NBA career.

If Anthony is not close enough to Morant to fill that crucial role, then perhaps a veteran teammate like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can provide some meaningful counsel. He dealt with his own off-court issues before becoming a key component of two championship teams. Ultimately, though, the burden will fall on Ja Morant himself to work past his frustrations and effectively perform for the Grizzlies and their fans.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick and head coach Tuomas Iisalo have supposedly moved on from their reported incident. Fans will remain skeptical until they see a fully engaged and emotionally content franchise cornerstone. Memphis (3-5) will try to end a three-game losing skid against the streaking Houston Rockets (4-2) on Wednesday.