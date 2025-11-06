Following the Golden State Warriors’ 121–116 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, radio host Joe Shasky of 95.7 The Game revealed a text message from a fan urging the franchise to pursue Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in a trade. The loss dropped the Warriors to 5–4 on the season, and frustrations among the fanbase have sparked renewed interest in finding long-term support for Stephen Curry.

Speaking on air Thursday morning, Shasky detailed the fan’s message and explained the growing sentiment among younger fans who view Morant as an ideal successor to Curry.

“I get a lot of crazy tweets and DMs that I love — I love getting them all from the people,” Shasky said. “I’ve got a nephew who’s obsessed with the NBA, and a couple of days ago he sent me a text and he was like, ‘The Warriors need to go get Ja Morant.’”

Shasky said he received another similar message following the loss to Sacramento.

“His whole point is this: Ja Morant helps them now and beyond Stephen Curry,” he said. “Ja Morant wins that game last night when all the old guys aren’t playing… He moves the needle. He’s a great player, he’s only making $39 million this year. He wants out in Memphis. They probably want to move on from him.”

While no official trade talks have been reported, Morant’s situation in Memphis remains turbulent. The 26-year-old is averaging 20.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 38.3% from the field and just 14% from three across eight appearances this season. The Grizzlies are 3–6 entering Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (2-6).

Morant has been the subject of off-court controversy throughout his tenure in Memphis. Multiple suspensions, fines, and public scrutiny — including a recent one-game suspension following public criticism of the coaching staff — have clouded his leadership role. After a 3-for-14 shooting performance in a loss to the Lakers, Morant deflected postgame questions with terse responses, including “go ask the coaching staff” and “probably don’t play me.”

In his return from suspension against the Pistons, Morant posted 18 points and 10 assists but continued to show signs of frustration. When asked about his relationship with the staff, he replied, “Yeah. They told y’all that, right?” and offered only “we’ll see” when asked how he could regain his usual joy.

Despite these issues, Morant’s talent and marketability remain undeniable. His 2021–22 season stands as his best to date, averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while leading Memphis to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Grizzlies’ peak came the following year when they won 51 games but were eliminated in the first round by the Lakers.

For Golden State, Morant would represent both immediate impact and long-term insurance as Curry, now 36, continues to lead the team. Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.9% from three through eight games.

As the Warriors prepare to face the Denver Nuggets (5–2) on Friday night in another NBA Cup matchup, the fan interest in Morant underscores growing questions about the team’s future beyond its current championship core.