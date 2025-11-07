The Memphis Grizzlies appear destined for a rebuild, and it could start sooner rather than later.

With the ongoing drama involving Ja Morant, the guard's trade value is not anywhere near its peak, but there could be considerable interest in Jaren Jackson Jr., Morant's running mate, if the Grizzlies want to move him.

Jackson, who was the subject of trade rumors earlier in the year, signed a five-year, $239.9 million extension in Memphis in June, which you might think would take him off the market for a while. But with things already in disarray for the Grizzlies, teams are “keeping a close eye” on Jackson and “how a potential fallout with Morant could impact his status,” according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“[Whether Jackson would reconsider his immediate future] is the question many organizations are keeping in the back of their minds regarding Morant's status in Memphis, as Jackson would be coveted around the league,” Siegel wrote. “One Western Conference executive that spoke with ClutchPoints described Jackson as the ‘missing piece' for many teams to win a championship right away in both conferences.”

Additionally, ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps wrote today that Jackson “would certainly appeal to plenty of clubs, especially given he's now under contract through 2030, and thus even small-market teams could pursue him and know he would be sticking around.”

The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Jackson has spent his entire NBA career with the Grizzlies to this point. He has twice been named an All-Star, and in 2023, he won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, having led the NBA in blocks (3.0 per game).

While the 6-foot-10 big man's defensive abilities are valuable in their own right, Jackson has proven to be an adept perimeter shooter on the other end as well. Last season, he shot 37.5% on 5.3 3-pointers per game. This season, he is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc and a career-high 52.4% from the field.

Because Jackson signed an extension during the offseason, he is ineligible to be traded until Jan. 13, 2026. That would give the Grizzlies, if interested, a three-week window to trade Jackson before the deadline.