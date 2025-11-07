Running back D'Andre Swift missed the Chicago Bears' 47-42 Week 9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury. His status for Week 10 is currently up in the air. However, it doesn't appear that he's dealing with an injury right now.

Reports indicate that Swift, who is 26 years old, is dealing with a personal issue, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The sixth-year rusher missed Friday's practice and is officially ruled questionable for Sunday's contest against the New York Giants.

“Bears RB D'Andre Swift is dealing with a personal issue, did not practice today, and is now questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants. He missed last week with a groin injury.”

Article Continues Below

When Swift missed Week 9, Kyle Monangai received the bulk of the carries. Monangai finished that game with 176 rushing yards on 26 attempts. He also caught three receptions for 22 yards. The rookie running back wasn't the only player who received some carries for the Bears, as Caleb Williams, Brittain Brown, and DJ Moore all had at least one carry in that game.

Hopefully, everything is okay for D'Andre Swift, and he can return to action soon. Before missing Week 9 with a groin injury, the former second-round pick was on pace for a career year. Through the seven games he's played this season, Swift has recorded 464 rushing yards, 192 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns (four rushing). His 66.3 rushing yards per game is the highest of his career.

More updates regarding Swift's status will likely be shared in the coming days. The Bears technically have 90 minutes before the scheduled 1 p.m. EST kickoff against the Giants on Sunday to announce the active roster.