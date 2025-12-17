There will be a lot on the line when the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks face off for the NBA Cup trophy on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It will be the first time they have battled for a crown since they met in the NBA Finals in 1999, which the Spurs won in five games. This time, however, serious money is also at stake.

But even before they battled on the hardwood, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama already turned heads with his outfit. He arrived at the venue wearing an all-black ensemble, including his bag, as if sending a message to the Knicks that it will be their funeral.

Wemby hits The Red Carpet in all black 😎

As the eminent poet Jay-Z once said: “All black everything.” The hit song from which it came, “Run This Town,” also seems appropriate, as Wembanyama is looking to own Sin City.

Fans had varied opinions about the Spurs center's curious outfit.

“Wemby looking like the whole vibe itself. Can’t wait for him to do the talking on court too,” said @web3_theo.

“Looking ready to cook,” added @Mannyofweb3_.

“It’s ‘The Matrix' Halloween costume we never got to see this year,” joked @VinceCarterLast.

"It's 'The Matrix' Halloween costume we never got to see this year," joked @VinceCarterLast.

“The bag though—he in it tonight,” commented @QueenRuHa.

“Wemby sending his condolences to the Knicks,” posted @itstjfig.

The 21-year-old Wembanyama has returned from his calf strain, which kept him sidelined for weeks. He played in the NBA Cup semifinals, helping the Spurs upset the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-109, to set a date with the Knicks.

Wembanyama had 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench.