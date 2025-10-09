Another day, another milestone for Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

The Aces visited the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on Wednesday, looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven WNBA Finals. They had their struggles on the road in the regular season, tallying a 13-9 record.

But with Wilson at the forefront, Las Vegas will always have a chance to win. Right from the onset in Game 3, she made her presence felt on both ends. At the end of the first half, she already had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

In the process, she surpassed WNBA legend Candace Parker for third place for most field goals made in the postseason.

WNBA icon Diana Taurasi still holds the top spot, while Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner is in second place. Rounding out the top five is Hall of Fame forward Maya Moore.

Article Continues Below

At this point, the 29-year-old Wilson can do practically anything she wants on the floor. She is the heartbeat of the Aces, and they will go as far as she can take them. In Game 2, she had a huge double-double of 28 points and 14 rebounds.

The four-time MVP had ample support in the first half in Game 3, with guard Jewell Loyd draining four three-pointers in the opening period to set a new record.

The Aces are looking to reclaim the throne after relinquishing it to the New York Liberty last year.

As of writing, they are comfortably ahead by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.