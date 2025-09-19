With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro expected to miss eight weeks, that leaves the opportunity for many players on the team to step up to start off the season like Andrew Wiggins. While there will be rumors around the Heat and Wiggins throughout the season regarding his potential trade status, the team has a plan for the veteran.

In the latest reporting from ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel about the Heat, the plan for Miami is that they have “no desire to trade” Wiggins before the season starts. Regarding Wiggins, they want to analyze “his production and fit before the trade deadline” before making a decision, though there were conversations with the Los Angeles Lakers; there was a “high asking price.”

“At this time, Miami holds no desire to trade Wiggins before the 2025-26 season, and they are operating under the mindset of evaluating his production and fit before the trade deadline,” Siegel wrote. “The Heat has held a high asking price for Wiggins, one that the Lakers haven't been willing to meet.”

“His two-way abilities fit Spoelstra's system perfectly, which is why the Heat continue to remain high on what Wiggins can do for them during the 2025-26 season,” Siegel continued. “Even so, the Heat have fielded calls from rival teams inquiring about Wiggins, who owns a $30.16 million player option for the 2026-27 season.”

Lakers tried to “reignite conversations” around Heat's Andrew Wiggins

As Herro will miss the start of the Heat's upcoming season, Wiggins will be needed to help on the offensive side of the ball, along with Bam Adebayo and newcomer Norman Powell being the top options on that side of the ball. With Herro on the floor when he comes back from injury, the fit of Wiggins becomes murky, leading to the thought that a trade could be feasible by the next trade deadline.

There were still conversations around a potential deal with Los Angeles, even with Siegel reporting that the team “has since tried to reignite conversations” with Pat Riley and Miami.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have held extensive trade conversations with the Heat about the former first-overall pick this offseason, league sources said,” Siegel wrote. “After engaging in talks for Wiggins before NBA Summer League in July, Lakers executive Rob Pelinka has since tried to reignite conversations with Riley and the Heat.”

At any rate, the Heat start training camp on Sept. 30 with the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.