The 2025-26 NBA season began with Victor Wembanyama captivating NBA fans across the globe with his dazzling performances and two-way play to elevate the San Antonio Spurs. While Wemby is still very much in the MVP race through the first three weeks of the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reminding everyone why he is the reigning MVP.

There is always a sense of voter fatigue regarding the NBA's MVP award. People tend to get tired of voting for the same player over and over, which is why they oftentimes gravitate to the new, shiny name instead of someone who has essentially earned the award numerous times.

Take Michael Jordan, for example. MJ was the best player in the league virtually every year he played, but he was only named league MVP five times in 15 years.

After voters seemed to move on from Nikola Jokic's historic numbers in recent years, many are wondering if Gilgeous-Alexander will be overlooked during the 2025-26 season, coming off his historic MVP run and the Oklahoma City Thunder's championship.

Although some may still look at Wemby and others as the favorites in the MVP race, there is no debate as to why Gilgeous-Alexander has reclaimed the top spot after three weeks.

The Thunder are currently 10-1, and they are on pace to break the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' record of 73 wins in a single season.

Whether or not Gilgeous-Alexander can lead Oklahoma City to this virtually untouchable record is yet to be seen, but they definitely have a great shot at coming close to it because of how he's elevated his play to new heights.

Even without Jalen Williams on the floor next to him and after winning his first MVP award, Gilgeous-Alexander has firmly cemented himself as the best player in the NBA right now. That is why his team is 10-1, and that is why SGA finds himself retaking the top spot in the NBA MVP rankings.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 11 games, 33.2 points, 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, 52.1 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Through the Thunder's first 11 games of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 10 games with at least 30 points, including his career-high 55-point performance against the Indiana Pacers in his second game of the season.

The streak of seven straight 30-point games by SGA is very impressive, as is the fact that he is shooting over 50 percent from the floor while attempting nearly 22 shots per game. Gilgeous-Alexander is the leader of the best team in the NBA, and he is currently aiming for a virtually untouchable record set by Wilt Chamberlain.

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded at least 20 points in 83 straight games, the third-longest streak in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain owns the two longest such streaks at 92 games from 1993 to 1994, as well as the longest streak in NBA history of 126 consecutive 20-point games from 1961 to 1963.

There is a really strong chance Gilgeous-Alexander can come close to breaking this streak or at least move ahead of Wilt for second, which is extraordinary to think about.

The reigning NBA MVP continues to elevate his play to new heights, and he is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. If we thought last season was historic for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems to have something new up his sleeve to begin the 2025-26 season.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #6

2025-26 season stats: 9 games, 25.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 1.9 steals, 64.4 FG%, 35.0 3P%

As crazy as it sounds, Nikola Jokic has six triple-doubles through the Denver Nuggets' first nine games of the 2025-26 season. He is currently on pace to record at least 50 triple-doubles this season, which would break Russell Westbrook's NBA record for the most in a season when he had 42 triple-doubles during the 2016-17 season.

He would also surpass Westbrook for the most triple-doubles of all time if this were to happen, as Russ' number currently stands at 204 and counting. Jokic currently has 170 career triple-doubles.

The video-game-like stats are one thing for Jokic, but his efficiency and the manner in which he records these triple-doubles directly impact the Nuggets' chances of winning. Denver is currently 7-2 this season, and one of their losses was their first game of the season, one they lost in overtime to the Golden State Warriors.

Jokic essentially has the Nuggets in the same position as Gilgeous-Alexander right now, which is why the 2025-26 season may turn into another two-man MVP race between SGA and the Nuggets' big man.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 9 games, 33.8 points, 12.3rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 blocks, 63.1 FG%, 50.0 3P%

The Eastern Conference remains wide open. While the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons are off to fast starts through three weeks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks continue to lurk as contenders.

Although the Bucks went 2-2 this past week, Giannis has continued to elevate his play, averaging 33.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor in these four games. His 33.3 points per game was the highest scoring average of any player during the third week of the 2025-26 season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has a championship-proven roster to back his play, and Jokic has plenty of high-level talent, most of whom were by his side when they won a championship in 2023.

Antetokounmpo has nobody he can always turn to and rely on when he's out of the game in Milwaukee, and yet he still has this team in a championship position. Because of the fact that Giannis has put the Bucks on his back and carried them with insane numbers, he is very deserving of being in the same conversation as SGA and Jokic right now.

4. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 9 games, 24.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.8 blocks, 1.2 steals, 49.7 FG%, 23.5 3P%

During the first two weeks of the season, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were untouchable. Wemby recorded five straight double-doubles during the Spurs' five-game win streak, and he almost had a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game of the season.

Since this five-game win streak, Wembanyama has taken a step back, averaging just 17.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks over his last four games. Although these are still All-Star numbers, Wembanyama's consistency has taken a hit, especially since he's turned the ball over 20 times over the Spurs' last four games.

During their five-game win streak, Wembanyama has only nine turnovers.

Maybe this is a slight hiccup in Wemby's quest to earn his first MVP honor, but there is still plenty of time for him to get back to who he was entering the year. The Spurs are still a top threat in the West standings, and it won't take long for Wembanyama to regain his footing from the start of the year.

5. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers

Previous ranking: #4

2025-26 season stats: 6 games, 37.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 49.0 FG%, 31.9 3P%

The only reason Luka Doncic is not higher on the MVP rankings is that he has only played in 60 percent of the Los Angeles Lakers' games so far this season. While it is a small sample size, and he still qualifies for the MVP award, availability has to matter when comparing him to Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, and others.

While he has missed four games this season, Doncic has been spectacular in the six games he's played, averaging 37.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Once LeBron James returns from his injury, these numbers will obviously decrease, but it is clear that the Lakers are Luka's team.

What Doncic did opening the season with 43, 49, and 44 points in three consecutive games is unheard of, and it puts him in Lakers lore with all the legends who have ever worn the purple and gold.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on Doncic's missed games this season, especially since he is only allowed to miss 13 more and remain eligible for end-of-season awards and honors.

Just missing the cut

6. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons [Unranked last week]

7. Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers [Ranked No. 5 last week]

8. Josh Giddey – Chicago Bulls [Unranked last week]

9. Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets [Ranked No. 8 last week]

10. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers [Unranked last week]