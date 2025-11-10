The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for any spark to turn around their season. Exiting the bye week with a 3-6 record, the Bengals have eight games to climb back into the AFC Playoff picture and miraculously save a season that has looked lost since quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2. Thankfully, Burrow is on the mend.

On Monday, the Bengals announced that Burrow will return to practice and have his 21-day return window opened. He will remain on injured reserve, but a good sign for his recovery nonetheless. Now two months removed from toe surgery, Burrow is opening up about the injury that has cost him most of the 2025 season.

“I knew it wasn't great when it happened, Burrow told reporters via Sports Illustrated's Jay Morrison. “I was incredibly sad, disappointing, frustrated, and angry. Feel sorry for yourself a little bit, and then it's time to get back at it.”

When asked if he is determined to play this season, Burrow responded candidly about his recovery timeline.

“We'll see how the next couple of weeks go,” Burrow said via WDTN's Joey Bernadino. “You know, there's a lot that goes into it. There are a lot of variables that you have to consider. We're just going to see how the next couple of weeks go and see how it feels.”

WATCH: Joe Burrow speaks to the media for the first time since his turf-toe injury and surgery. On the timeline for his possible return, the #Bengals QB said "We'll see how these next couple of weeks go." Burrow told @JayGlazer he is shooting for "Thanksgiving-ish". @WDTN pic.twitter.com/aEz6ZLZpnY — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) November 10, 2025

Burrow did not offer a concrete timeline for when he will be activated from IR, but he did tell Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is targeting a “Thanksgiving-ish” return. If accurate, that gives Burrow the full stint of his 21-day window to heal and recover before rejoining Cincinnati's active roster. It also means the Bengals have three weeks to make up a 2.5-game deficit to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card hunt.

Head coach Zac Taylor has already confirmed Joe Burrow will not return this week. Joe Flacco will remain the starting quarterback this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.