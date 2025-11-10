The Golden State Warriors have missed Stephen Curry for the past three games due to an illness, but it looks like he'll be ready to go against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Steph Curry is cleared to return tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. Not listed on the injury report at Thunder. Al Horford is questionable on front side of the back-to-back. Warriors at Spurs on Wednesday. Horford will miss one of the games,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Warriors went 1-2 in that span, and the hope is that they can get back on track as their star player returns. In general, the Warriors have been up and down this season, and they've had some rough losses. One was against the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the other was against the Indiana Pacers.

After the Pacers game, head coach Steve Kerr got real about the team's performance.

“It feels like we just gave away two games,” Kerr said. “If we are locked-in, and focused, and playing the way we know we can play, we should have won them … We have to find a way to be sharper and to be better. There’s always tough nights during the season. This should not have been one of them. We had the day off yesterday, we didn’t shoot around today, we had plenty of rest.”

For a veteran team like the Warriors, they should know that games like those are ones that they need to win. They have already shown this season that they have the talent to play with some of the top teams in the Western Conference, which is good.

With Curry coming back against the Thunder, this should be another test for them to see if they can continue to compete with the cream of the crop.