It only took a short time for Jared McCain to carve out a role on the Oklahoma City Thunder after the Philadelphia 76ers shipped him at the trade deadline.

McCain helped the Thunder destroy the Brooklyn Nets, 121-92, on Wednesday, going off for a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including five three-pointers. He also had three rebounds and two assists.

With another strong performance by McCain, fans could not help but roast 76ers general manager Daryl Morey for letting go of the high-scoring guard.

To recall, Morey said he was “quite confident” that they were “selling high” with the decision to move McCain.

“Daryl Morey might be the best GM the Thunder have ever had,” said @grandepadre94.

“We all know Daryl Morey hates seeing Jared McCain have good games now,” added @LobTies.

“Daryl Morey is going to hell for making OKC even better, bro,” posted @dh__32.

Daryl Morey is going to hell for making OKC even better bro https://t.co/A7s4JTSnXV — Dar Dar Binks (@dh__32) March 19, 2026

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“It's incredible Daryl Morey still has a job,” noted @wainingdream.

“Daryl Morey has always been an idiot,” commented @JerrySisco8.

“Jared McCain will have a huge game in a meaningful playoff series, and we’re all going to talk about how stupid Daryl Morey is,” predicted @BKB639.

Many were surprised, including McCain himself, when the 76ers shipped the 22-year-old playmaker, especially after impressing in his rookie stint. In return, Philadelphia received four draft picks from Oklahoma City.

McCain missed the first month of his sophomore year due to a right injury, and he initially struggled to regain his form, while also seeing a lesser role with the arrival of VJ Edgecombe. Still, many considered McCain a key asset. But apparently, Morey didn't see it that way.

This season, the former standout from Duke already has four 20-point games with the Thunder compared to only one with the Sixers.