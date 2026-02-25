The AJ Brown trade rumors are simmering amid the NFL offseason, and among the teams the Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver is being linked to is the reigning AFC champions New England Patriots.

There is a glaring connection between Brown and the Patriots, as he used to play for New England's current head coach, Mike Vrabel, while they were with the Tennessee Titans.

And on Wednesday, Vrabel fielded a question about possibly checking out the possibility of a Patriots trade for Brown.

“I think that we'll look at everything that we can possibly look at to add to our roster,” the 50-year-old Vrabel said when asked about looking into a trade for the three-time Pro Bowl wideout, via CLNS Media.

“There's a lot of things that go into trades. There's a lot of back and forth and taking on compensation. And so I'm sure there'll be a lot of opportunities for us to talk about trades this week and as we get closer to the draft.”

The 28-year-old Brown turned heads in the 2025 NFL season, as he did not hide his frustration over his usage on the Eagles' passing attack, though he was still able to rack up 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 78 receptions and 121 targets through 15 games.

The Patriots still have wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who's signed through the 2027 season, while some of the other wide receivers on the team are Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

Signed by the Eagles to a a three-year, $96 million contract extension that runs through 2029, Brown recently sparked rumors about his desire to reunite with Vrabel when he praised his former coach in an appearance on the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast.