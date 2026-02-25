An annual ritual for the NFL Scouting Combine: Ohio State football will present a first round talent at wide receiver. Carnell Tate enters Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as this year's most coveted wideout.

The newest Buckeyes star WR garnered top 10 NFL Draft buzz the moment he declared. Tate can follow the path of these day one finds soon: Emeka Egbuka (2025 draft class), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024 top five pick), Super Bowl winner Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023 mid-first rounder) plus the 2022 duo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

The 2026 WR brings his own dynamic skill set that'll win over NFL teams. He brings a solid 6-foot-3 frame that he uses to win inside the red zone. But Tate beats defenders through consistent route running plus executing strong body control on catches.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein hails the WR as a “year one starter” in the league. Tate already looks impactful for these three WR-needy franchises.

The Buffalo Bills need Carnell Tate

Josh Allen won the league Most Valuable Player award in 2024 with non-household names at WR. Allen still deserves more perimeter help.

Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are dependable options but aren't game-changers. Adding Tate hands Allen one more needed red zone target opposite of Coleman.

Tate is capable of blowing the top off defenses, though, as a long strider wideout. That means he can eliminate pressure off Shakir too in the deep passing game.

#OhioState WR Carnell Tate has all the makings to be an elite WR in the NFL. Explosive athlete with good size, sharp route runner, elite contested hands, and added so much technical nuance to his game this year. #8 overall player on my Big Board. pic.twitter.com/1Nx7HZZkoo — Andy (@AndyyNFL) February 13, 2026

Allen can grab either a red zone/possession target or deep threat through Tate. Especially if the WR drops all the way to No. 26, or Buffalo trades up to nab him.

Browns can swoop up Tate early

Cleveland can get more bold by snatching Tate way early with the sixth pick.

This move hands Todd Monken a strong WR2 option next to past 1,000-yard wideout Jerry Jeudy. Plus drafting Tate signals how serious the new head coach is with revamping the offense.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is one pounding the table for the Browns to draft Tate.

“Tate is at the top of the receiver list right now, with great hands and savvy route running,” Kiper wrote. “Cleveland wideouts combined for just four touchdowns last season, so after an 875-yard, nine-TD season, Tate could step in as the top option for the Browns.”

Tate rises as the first wideout taken in this scenario Kiper proposed.

New Orleans can form Ohio State tandem

Tate and Olave together sounds enticing for head coach Kellen Moore.

The duo hands the Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles his own A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith in the Big Easy. But Tate brings a new explosive target for Tyler Shough too.

The quarterback showed he's a long term answer for the Saints in going 5-4 as a starter and completing 67.6% of his throws. Adding a wideout at No. 8 shines a light on how serious N.O. is with building around Shough.

The NFC South representative must hope the Buckeyes star drops to No. 8 though.