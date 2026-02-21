With the Miami Heat looking to make an impact after the All-Star break, the team started explosively with a 128-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, with the return of a crucial piece to the puzzle. As Heat star Tyler Herro returned to practice on Thursday after missing the last 15 games, he came back on Friday night, making an immediate impact that garnered the attention of captain Bam Adebayo.

It's been a frustrating season to say the least for Herro, as, besides missing the last 15 contests, he's been absent for 45 out of the 57 games played so far. Coming off the bench in the win in Atlanta, he led the team with 24 points on nine of 14 shooting from the field, two of four from deep, to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

For Adebayo, who recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, it's not surprising to see how Herro can impact Miami, but he did sense the guard having an “edge” to him.

“We know what Tyler can do — it’s not a shocker…but I feel like he had an edge about himself today, and he showed that,” Adebayo said, via video from the team, posted on X, formerly Twitter, by HeatCulture.

Bam Adebayo on Tyler Herro’s return: “We know what Tyler can do — it’s not a shocker…but I feel like he had an edge about himself today and he showed that.” 24 points in 23 minutes from Herro😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/6EOI01Hr19 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) February 21, 2026

It's the 11th game played this season by Herro, which was an “encouraging” sign to see, as echoed by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“It was definitely encouraging,” Spoelstra said. “Obviously, it’s been a unique season for him. We know how competitive he is; we know how much he wants to be out there. But those are the things you can’t control. But we have never forgotten about the talent that he brings. He changes our dynamic quite a bit.”

Heat's Tyler Herro speaks on his return from the ribs injury

Article Continues Below

While the Heat are looking to turn around their season after remaining close to a .500 record and eighth in the Eastern Conference, Herro's involvement can display the totality of what this team is really like. At the end of the day, Herro's health is paramount to the ceiling this team can reach.

“It felt great,” Herro said. “Ultimately, just being out there was what felt amazing. Being out there with my teammates, playing in the game, and being able to go through my routine again. It felt good.”

The focus now shifts to what his role on the will look like, whether he continues to come off the bench or return to the starting lineup. After missing 13 games with a toe contusion, Spoelstra would have him come off the bench in Jan. 6's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he would return to the starting lineup after.

“Right now we’re just trying to get him out there,” Spoelstra said. “We are going to manage the minutes. I’m not overthinking it, I’m not putting anything in cement, I don’t have a timeline for anything.”

It remains to be seen, but the answer will be revealed quickly as Miami takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.