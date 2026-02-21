As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made his return in the team's 128-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, after missing the prior 15 games, it was a positive showcase for the guard to remind the league of his ability. With the Heat looking to turn around their season after the All-Star break, Friday was a step in the right direction, especially for Herro, as he revealed his main goal for the rest of the year.

It has been a frustrating season, to say the least, for Herro, who, besides missing 15 games with a ribs injury, has been absent for 45 of the 57 games played by Miami. In Friday's win, he came off the bench scoring a game-high 24 points on nine of 14 shooting from the field, two of four from deep, to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

His No. 1 goal is to stay healthy with 25 contests left, saying, “That's all on my mind,” according to The Miami Herald.

“I just want to get out here and play with the whole team, get comfortable, and just stack some healthy games together,” Herro said. “Just try to play a stretch of games where I’m healthy.”

“Just happy to be playing basketball again,” Herro continued. “It’s been a rough couple months, going through different knick-knack injuries.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on how his ribs feel

While the Heat guard in Herro returned to practice on Thursday, he's coming off a ribs injury that was listed by the team as “right costochondral; injury to the ribs,” which is the joints that connect the ribs to cartilage. After suffering three fractured ribs in Jan. 10's loss to the Indiana Pacers, he would play the next three off of Torodol shots to suppress the pain, but would miss the time.

“I haven’t looked at my ribs. We haven’t done another image, but I feel good,” said Herro. “I’ve taken some hits there in the last couple of days, and it feels a thousand times better than it did prior to. So I feel good. I don’t know what the actual rib looks like if I were to take a picture of it, an MRI, or something. But I feel good.”

At any rate, Herro looks to continue helping Miami as the team is 30-27, with their next game on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.