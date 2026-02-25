Veteran third baseman Alex Bregman was among the Chicago Cubs' additions this past offseason. Meanwhile, star shortstop Dansby Swanson is an established player, yet he believes Bregman can help “enhance” his game.

“Everywhere he's ever been, he's been successful,” Swanson said of Bregman, via Foul Territory. “He's been able to get the most out of his teammates. I think that was one of the things that I was personally most excited about, was being able to play with him because I felt like he would help enhance my game and challenge me in different areas… It's going to be a fun year playing together.”

The Cubs now have one of the best left sides of the infield in baseball with Swanson and Bregman. They have more connections than simply both being on the Cubs, however.

Swanson was selected first overall out of Vanderbilt by the Atlanta Braves in the 2015 MLB Draft. So, who was drafted second that year? Another shortstop by the name of Alex Bregman out of LSU. Bregman has of course since moved to third base, which played a role in the Cubs being able to sign him this year given Swanson's shortstop presence.

Article Continues Below

Bregman and Swanson have already joked about the Vanderbilt product being selected one spot ahead in the '15 draft.

“Oh yeah,” Bregman said earlier in the day on Foul Territory when asked if Swanson has let him know about the draft. “First meeting when it was time to introduce guys to the team, he definitely let me know. It was great… He let me know he was taken first overall and that Vanderbilt won the national championship. It's been good banter.”

In MLB, Swanson and Bregman have won a combined three World Series championships heading into 2026. They would both love to add another this season with the Cubs.