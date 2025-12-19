With the Miami Heat looking to snap a five-game losing streak heading into Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the team finally turned in a performance that showed some improvements, winning 106-95. As the Heat were led by Norman Powell against the Nets, star Bam Adebayo and head coach Erik Spoelstra reveal what led to the victory.

During the five-game losing streak and losing six of its last seven games before the win against Brooklyn, the team's offense has slowed down after being the league's fastest-paced team, while also being a top team in the NBA in terms of scoring. It was once again not a perfect night on offense, but the one aspect that Miami saw an improvement in was their defense, a facet that the team is known to excel in.

Holding the Nets to under 100 points, the opponents also shot 39 percent from the field and 22 percent from beyond the arc, as the team captain, Adebayo, would say that the defensive side is why they achieved victory, according to The Miami Herald.

“We hang our hat on that side,” Adebayo said, who recorded eight points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks. “That’s why we won today, we got stops. And the offense wasn’t pretty at times, but we got stops at the end of the day. So if we can stop them more than they can stop us, then we got a good chance of winning.”

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat's defensive effort

While the Heat continue to deal with injuries to Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and others, it will take more time for the offensive side to get 100 percent comfortable with one another. Still, the defensive side of the ball was one to look back well on since Miami held Brooklyn to a season-low in points scored, marking it the second time the Heat held a team to under 100 points, making them 2-0 when it happens.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak about the defensive effort, likening it to a “throwback” type of game.

“I thought there were some really good things defensively,” Spoelstra said. “It was a throwback defensive game for us to hold them under 100 [points] and under 40 percent [shooting from the field].”

As both teams weren't totally effective on offense, the Heat would get key performances, especially down the stretch, from some, such as Powell, who finished with a team-high 24 points. Others included a standout outing from Kel'el Ware, who got the start, and recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks, to go along with Jaime Jaquez Jr., with 19 points.

“I was just as curious as probably a lot of Heat Nation was on how we would finish it off offensively, and I thought there was a good process,” Spoelstra said. “Guys stepped up and made some big shots. Kel’el played well down the stretch. Norm just settles us at key moments. Jaime chipped in.”

Miami is now 15-12 with little time for rest as the team takes on the Boston Celtics on Friday night.