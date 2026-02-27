The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Miami Heat on Thursday. During the contest, star guard Tyrese Maxey made franchise history by surpassing one of Allen Iverson's team records.

After nailing a three-pointer late in the first quarter, Maxey surpassed Iverson's three-point record for the 76ers. Iverson initially held the record with 885 made three-pointers during his time in Philadelphia.

“Tyrese Maxey has surpassed Allen Iverson for the most 3-point field goals made in 76ers HISTORY.”

Tyrese Maxey has surpassed Allen Iverson for the most 3-point field goals made in 76ers HISTORY 🤯 🥇Maxey – 886 3-pointers made

🥈Iverson – 885 3-pointers made

Maxey will have the opportunity to continue adding to his franchise record. Especially considering the six-year veteran signed a five-year, $204 million contract in the summer of 2024. That deal has him locked to Philadelphia through the 2028-29 campaign.

The 25-year-old guard has emerged as a superstar in Philadelphia since joining the club in 2020. He finally had his breakout year in the 2023-24 campaign after earning the Most Improved Player of the Year Award for his efforts.

Tyrese Maxey has continued to play at a high level, as he entered Thursday's game averaging 29.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the three-point line. His performances this season earned him the second All-Star nod of his career.

Maxey breaks Iverson's record that was set back in the 2009-10 season. It took about 16 years for that franchise record to be broken. Tyrese Maxey was able to surpass Allen Iverson's three-point record in just six seasons, while it took the 76ers legend just over 10 seasons to reach 885 three-pointers made. However, the game has significantly changed since then, as players shoot more threes than ever before.