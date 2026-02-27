New York Knicks' reigning ‘Clutch Player of the Year' Jalen Brunson has already established himself as a top talent in the NBA, earning the title of captain and playing in the world's most famous arena. However, long before Brunson was the king of the Big Apple, he carved a legendary career as one of the best high school basketball players the state of Illinois has ever seen. Continuing with his recent Nike Kobe PE series, Brunson pays tribute to the Stevenson Patriots with a Nike Kobe 4.

Jalen Brunson hails from New Jersey, but moved during his youth and attended Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Brunson's accolades in four years are lofty, including Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year (2014, 2015), three-time All-State selection, McDonald's All-American (2015), Illinois Mr. Basketball (2015), and leading Stevenson to their first-ever boy's basketball IHSA 4A State title.

In honoring his illustrious career as a Stevenson Patriot, Brunson teased a new Nike Kobe 4 PE sneaker donning his alma mater's color scheme. Brunson notably chose to forgo his own signature sneaker with sponsor Nike and instead favors having an endless supply of the late great Kobe Bryant's signature sneakers at his disposal.

Brunson's new Nike Kobe 4 PE (Stevenson HS)

Shouts to the 2015 IHSA State Champs. Jalen Brunson took it back to his days at Stevenson High School in Illinois for his latest Nike Kobe 4 PE, inspired by the team’s colors. pic.twitter.com/v0zPRZ626L — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) February 24, 2026

FIRST LOOK: Jalen Brunson shares his Nike Kobe 4 Protro “State Champs” PE 🏆 @jalenbrunson1 Inspired by his Stevenson Patriots winning the Illinois State Title in 2015 🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/4Y5HdFUJKx — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 24, 2026



Appearing in a predominantly white base over the iconic Nike Kobe 4, we see prominent hits of yellow throughout the front midsole and outsole, along with the plastic heel support. The toe, tongue, side panels, sockliner, and back-half of the midsole are all done in clean white, contrasted by forest green flywire on the side panel. The Nike Swoosh comes in a shimmering metallic green outlined in gold and matching the Black Mamba logo on the tongue.

Finer details include Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 embossed into the leather on both heels as well as Bryant's signature on the back heel support in green. The finishing touch comes on the inside of the tongue as a tab reading '15 STATE CHAMPS is sewn in, made to resemble the championship banner Brunson helped raise in 2015.

While it's still unknown whether or not this sneaker will release to the public, Jalen Brunson has already rocked these in-game and we've seen a steady cadence of his actual player exclusives releasing to the public. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on when we may see these.