Bam Adebayo reacted to his viral dunk over teammate Kel'el Ware during the Miami Heat's matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon.

Adebayo is halfway through the ninth season of his NBA career with the Heat. He stands out as the heart of the squad, leading them on both sides of the ball.

He has been developing chemistry with Ware, who displays talent with his size and athleticism. However, there are times when they accidentally get in each other's way, which happened during Miami's game against Washington.

The highlight took place in the final minutes of the second quarter. Davion Mitchell missed a mid-range jumper as Adebayo jumped in the air and caught the ball to throw down the one-handed putback dunk. However, Ware was in front of his teammate as he ended being part of a poster from Adebayo.

Adebayo reacted to the highlight on social media, making a playful comment on what he'll do with the photo of the dunk.

“Anybody got the photo? Ima put it in his locker lol,” Adebayo wrote.

BAM ADEBAYO PUT KEL'EL WARE ON A POSTER. 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/WSZn20X4QK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2026

How Bam Adebayo, Heat played against Wizards

It will be a funny moment for Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware to look back on. In the meantime, they helped the Heat dominate the Wizards 132-101 on the road.

The game started out close as Miami only led 37-33 after the first quarter. It wasn't until the next two periods where the Heat came alive, torching the Wizards 70-42 in that stretch to secure the blowout victory.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Miami in the win, including Adebayo. He led the way with a stat line of 22 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and three assists. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Kasparas Jakucionis came next with 22 points and six assists, Norman Powell had 21 points and four rebounds, Ware put up 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Simone Fontecchio provided 12 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins produced 11 points and 10 rebounds and Myron Gardner turned in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Miami improved to a 28-26 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Atlanta Hawks and 2.5 games above the Charlotte Hornets. However, they trail the Orlando Magic by 0.5 games and the Philadelphia 76ers by three games.

The Heat will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Utah Jazz as tip-off will take place on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.