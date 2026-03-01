The Seattle Seahawks should still be flying high after winning Super Bowl 60. Unfortunately, the Seahawks face some tough decisions heading into the 2026 offseason. NFL insiders suggested one possible trade the Seahawks could make this spring to replace one key offensive player.

ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shared plenty of rumors after the NFL Scouting Combine this past week.

One rumos centers around Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. He is viewed as someone who will leave Seattle for a big payday elsewhere. The Super Bowl MVP is already drawing interest from teams like the Texans ahead of NFL free agency.

“Kenneth Walker III, who sounds like he's generating enough outside interest to spell the end of his time in Seattle,” Graziano wrote.

But the Seahawks may already have a backup plan in place. Fowler noted that Seattle may seek a trade with the Lions to acquire David Montgomery as a replacement for Walker.

“And at running back, the Lions' David Montgomery wants out, has a reasonable contract (owed $6 million in 2026) and is 28. That has value,” Fowler added. “Word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return. Seattle makes sense here if it can't re-sign Kenneth Walker III.”

Montgomery saw his role in Detroit's offense shrink during the 2025 season. He logged 158 carries for 716 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the least productive season of his career in terms of carries and rushing yards.

Lions GM Brad Holmes made it clear after the regular season that Detroit would seek to do right by Montgomery this offseason. Be that staying in Detroit or going elsewhere.

“He deserves to be in a situation where his skillset can be utilized,” Holmes said in January.

If the Seahawks acquired Montgomery, the veteran running back could suddenly be a starter once again. Montgomery would join Zach Charbonnet, who tore his ACL in the playoffs, in Seattle's backfield. He could have a huge role in Seattle's offense early in the 2026 season while Charbonnet battles back from injury.

This is one potential trade that both Seahawks and Lions fans should monitor in the coming weeks.