The Buccaneers are facing a crucial offseason as they try to retain franchise icon Mike Evans. Head coach Todd Bowles recently expressed his hope that the veteran receiver will return, as Evans' legacy in Tampa is undeniable.

Despite having a cap hit of $13.07 million from a previous void year, he remains a high-level performer.

Evans is likely to narrow his choices to a select few teams, based on his desire for a trusted quarterback and a top-tier offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.

Although the Buccaneers met with his agent on Thursday and are aggressively pursuing him, their deep receiver room and the significant interest he will garner in free agency could lead him to finish his career elsewhere.

Ongoing discussions suggest that while Tampa Bay is still in the mix, the prospect of high-volume touches with another team might tempt the star wideout to explore the open market.

Insiders believe that the Buccaneers still have a strong chance to retain Evans because of the favorable competition in the NFC South.

Article Continues Below

At 6 feet 5 inches tall, Evans relies on his size and elite catching ability rather than pure speed, making him a consistent weapon even as he approaches his 30s.

If he prioritizes winning and familiarity with the organization, he may choose to follow the example of teammates who accepted less money to stay in Tampa.

In addition to focusing on retaining Evans, the Bucs are also seeking upgrades on the edge rush this offseason.

With Haason Reddick unlikely to return and David Walker still recovering from a torn ACL suffered at the beginning of training camp, the front office is working to add defensive talent.

The team is committed to strengthening its pass rush to reclaim the division title and compete at a high level throughout the 2026 season.