For the first time in the 2025-2026 season, the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards square off on Sunday afternoon. Several key players are at risk of missing the game, with Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell listed on Miami's injury report and Washington listing Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. Here is everything we know about Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell's injuries and their playing statuses against the Wizards.

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Wizards

As the heart and soul of the Heat, Adebayo has not missed a game since Dec. 27, when he sat out due to back tightness. Hip tightness now has him back on the injury report, but Adebayo's probable status suggests he will play on Sunday.

While Miami has struggled to be consistent, Adebayo has been dominant over the last three weeks. The three-time All-Star hit a lull in early January, but he has owned the paint on both ends of the floor since righting the ship, averaging 21.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in his last 14 games.

Adebayo is coming off a slightly disappointing game against the Boston Celtics, during which he managed just 16 points and seven rebounds in a two-point loss.

Second-year center Kel'el Ware will likely get the call if Adebayo cannot go, with Nikola Jovic in line for a minutes increase. But barring a last-minute setback, Adebayo will be on the court for the Heat in the nation's capital.

Norman Powell injury status vs. Wizards

Powell's injury is more concerning than Adebayo's, considering he left the game against the Celtics before returning in the fourth quarter. The 2026 All-Star hurt his hand on a fastbreak drive to the basket and was deemed questionable to return before ultimately making it back onto the court in the final frame.

However, while Powell was initially listed as questionable, he has since been upgraded to probable. His progression also makes it likely he will avoid an absence and suit up on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being limited with his hand injury, Powell is still coming off a 24-point outing against the Celtics, his third consecutive game with 20 or more. His early success contributed to Miami's 21-point halftime lead, and his third-quarter absence equally impacted Boston's comeback.

The Heat will be down a guard after ruling out Pelle Larsson, who also suffered an injury against Boston. Larsson's absence will place further pressure on Davion Mitchell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Powell, who should all be ready to go against the Wizards.

Heat injury report

Bam Adebayo, Probable — Right hip tightness

Vladislav Goldin, OUT — G League

Tyler Herro, OUT — Rib injury

Keshad Johnson, OUT — G League

Pelle Larsson, OUT — Right elbow contusion

Norman Powell, Probable — Right hand sprain

Terry Rozier III, OUT — Not with team

Wizards injury report

Bilal Coulibaly, Questionable — Lower back soreness

Anthony Davis, OUT — Left finger sprain

Dante Exum, OUT — Not with team

Kyshawn George, Questionable — Right knee contusion

Anthony Gill, Questionable — Right hand contusion

Jaden Hardy, OUT — Rest

Tre Johnson, OUT — Left ankle sprain

D'Angelo Russell, OUT — Not with team

Alex Sarr, Questionable — Right ankle soreness

Tristan Vuckevic, Questionable — Right knee soreness

Cam Whitmore, OUT — Deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young, OUT — Right MCL sprain, Quad contusion