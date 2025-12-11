A shooting on Kentucky State University’s campus left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday afternoon. Two students were shot; the victim who died has been identified as 19-year-old Kentucky State student De’Jon Darrell Fox, Jr., of Indianapolis. The other victim is currently in stable and critical condition.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, they received a report of an active shooter on campus around 3:10 pm; police were on the scene minutes later. A university official told WKYT that the shooting took place near the south of campus.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 48-year-old Jacob Lee Bard, a native of Evansville, Indiana. He is being charged with murder and first-degree assault. According to his arrest citation, Bard “was involved in a physical altercation on the Kentucky State University campus. During the incident, the subject produced a handgun and shot two other individuals.” He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

Kentucky State University released a formal statement about the incident:

“We are writing to provide an update on this afternoon’s incident near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall at Kentucky State University.

Article Continues Below

Two Kentucky State University students were shot, and we are heartbroken to report that one of the students succumbed to their injuries. The second student is in stable but critical condition and receiving medical care.

Out of respect for both students and their families, the University will not release identifying or additional medical information at this time. We are in close contact with the families and are providing every available support to them.

Counseling and support services continue to be available for students, faculty, and staff who may be impacted by this event. We encourage anyone in need of assistance to contact the University’s counseling services.

Further updates will be shared through official Kentucky State University channels as verified information becomes available.”