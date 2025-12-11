The Chicago Bears have been one of the surprises of the NFL so far this season, but they couldn't quite conquer the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. The second half of this NFC North battle was a doozy, but Green Bay came out with a 28-21 win to reclaim the lead in the division.

The Bears had a chance to tie or win the game late, but Caleb Williams threw a fourth-down interception in the end zone with less than a minute to go that sealed Chicago's fate.

KEISEAN CALLED GAME#ProBowlVote + Keisean Nixon 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/NO7h37ZCzt — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tight end Cole Kmet appeared to be open for a second on the bootleg, but Williams was a split-second late to it and underthrew the pass moving to his left, allowing Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon to get back to it and pick it off.

On Wednesday, Williams talked about being unfazed by the costly mistake by paying homage to Michael Jordan.

Caleb Williams on dealing with the way the Packers game ended: "I feel great. It's like that MJ quote, he missed how many game winners? You move on from it. I think 9 times out of 10, I'll hit it." pic.twitter.com/eAiM60gvdq — Dave (@davebfr) December 10, 2025

“In those moments, I feel like the ball should be in my hand. It's how I felt as a kid, it's how I still feel today, it's how I felt on Sunday in that moment,” Williams said. “I feel great. It's like that MJ quote, he missed how many game winners? … I'll take those shots and roll with the punches if I do miss. You move on from it. I think nine times out of 10, I'll hit it.”

Williams has taken a step forward in his second season despite working with his third play caller in Ben Johnson. After a rough start to the year in Johnson's first season as head coach, the Bears' offense has taken massive strides over the course of the season. Now, Chicago has one of the best running games in football and Williams is getting more and more consistent in the passing game.

Even coming off of this loss, the Bears should still feel good about their playoff chances heading into the final month of the regular season. Chicago is currently sitting at 9-4 on the season with a game against the 3-10 Cleveland Browns coming up in Week 15. If Williams and company can get their 10th win on the board on Sunday, it will be very hard for anyone in the NFC to usurp them and knock them out of the playoff picture.