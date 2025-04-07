The Miami Heat have already clinched a spot in this season's play-in tournament. However, there's still a chance for the Heat to move up the Eastern Conference standings if things break right for them to finish out the regular season. Miami has a prime opportunity to secure a win against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, but there are a number of key players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo.

The Heat had already announced Sunday that both Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins would be questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers. Adebayo is now also questionable due to left back spasms.

The star big man played 43 minutes in a heartbreaking 121-115 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Adebayo scored 31 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out five assists in the loss. Both Herro and Wiggins didn't play in that game due to their respective injuries. Herro is dealing with a right thigh contusion after scoring 35 points in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday. Wiggins hasn't played since March 27 due to a right hamstring injury, which has been “frustrating” during this crucial stretch of the season.

Miami might not need all these guys to beat a Philly team that has lost 11 games in a row, but being without all of them would make things a bit trickier. The Sixers did just almost take down the Minnesota Timberwolves over the weekend, and Quentin Grimes continues to play well. Still, Erik Spoelstra and Co. will play it safe if they have to do so.

The Heat are currently the No. 10 seed in the East, a game behind the Chicago Bulls, two games behind the Atlanta Hawks and three games behind the Orlando Magic. A matchup against the Bulls awaits on Wednesday, but Miami can't overlook Philly.

Heat injury report

The Heat have a lengthy injury report besides Adebayo, Herro and Wiggins:

Bam Adebayo, Questionable Injury/Illness – Left Back; Spasms

Alec Burks, Questionable Injury/Illness – Lower Back; Discomfort

Tyler Herro, Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Thigh; Contusion

Haywood Highsmith, Questionable Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Soreness

Nikola Jovic, Out Injury/Illness – Right Hand; Broken

Kevin Love, Out – Personal Reasons

Duncan Robinson, Available Injury/Illness – Left Sacroiliac Joint; Dysfunction

Dru Smith, Out Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Surgery

Isaiah Stevens, Out Injury/Illness – Right Foot; Discomfort

Andrew Wiggins, Questionable Injury/Illness – Right

76ers injury report

The 76ers have been battling injuries all season. Here's their full injury report:

Andre Drummond, Out Injury/Illness – Left Toe; Sprain

Justin Edwards, Questionable Injury/Illness – Rib; Contusion

Joel Embiid, Out Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Injury Management

Paul George, Out Injury/Illness – Left Groin; Injury Recovery

Eric Gordon, Out Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Surgery

Kyle Lowry, Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Injury Management

Tyrese Maxey, Out Injury/Illness – Right Finger; Sprain

Jared McCain, Out Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Kelly Oubre Jr., Out Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Sprain

Guerschon Yabusele, Out – Personal Reasons

Philly is just 23-55 in a disaster of a season, though keeping its top-six protected pick away from the Oklahoma City Thunder has been the goal for a while now.