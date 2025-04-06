MIAMI -While the Miami Heat didn't have Tyler Herro, it was still a disappointing loss for the team on Saturday night as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-115, in overtime. After the Heat lost off a Ja Morant game-winner against the Memphis Grizzlies, the frustrations continued as there were many chances for the team to beat the Bucks, but couldn't capitalize as some could argue the defeat isn't the worst thing in the world.

As Miami approaches the play-in tournament which they're locked in with four games left in the regular season, the team will need any form of a playoff atmosphere as possible. That's why Davion Mitchell said to ClutchPoints that the result ended up being a “good loss” for the team as he explains why, though a victory is much preferred.

“I don't think we're frustrated at all,” Mitchell said. “It's basketball, Ja Morant made a tough shot. Took this team over time. I mean, going through adversity, we've been through it before. I think it's good especially with the postseason coming up, we know they're gonna be close games, and we've been through the fire before, so this is a good game for us. It's a good loss for us, honestly. I mean, we're gonna learn from it, and we're gonna keep going.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo downplays the past two losses

As the Heat continue to compete in games that resemble playoff basketball, Saturday was no different as it was a back-and-forth affair where the team led by seven points late in the fourth quarter until Milwaukee made a run to tie the game. With the game heading into overtime, Miami scored only four points in the extra time compared to the Bucks' 10.

All four of those points were scored by star Bam Adebayo who led the team with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists as he was at the forefront due to the aforementioned absence of Herro due to a thigh contusion. Still, even he isn't too frustrated about the past two results as he cited Miami going on the previous 10-game skid, though acknowledges that no one on the team wants to lose.

“I mean, bro, we've been on a ten-game losing streak,” Adebayo said to a reporter. “Two is not that bad. We all hate losing. So Monday, everybody comes in with the same mentality, trying to get a win.”

Erik Spoelstra believes the Heat are “getting better”

With the Heat preparing for the play-in tournament, each of the last remaining games is crucial as the team is looking to solidify a higher seed as the seventh and eighth place only need to win one contest while the ninth and tenth deal with two outings. Still, there is no concern from some such as head coach Erik Spoelstra in regards to how Miami has been playing as he felt they were worthy enough to win the past two as “we're getting better.”

“Just thought our defense was really good, really active,” Spoelstra said. “I thought we were, you know, connected, making multiple efforts. Our guys are playing so hard…We're getting better, getting tougher. We're not an easy team to score on…It's another one of those feelings, like, you just feel it.”

“I don't want to, like, not trust myself in those moments when you kind of feel like, ‘All right, we're gonna win this game,' but last two games, I had that feeling, we lost both,” Spoelstra continued. “But I love the way our team is playing. I love the way we're competing. This is a hard-nosed team right now, and just have to stay the course. Nothing has really dramatically changed.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 35-43 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference as the team next hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.