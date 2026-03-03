After spending the last couple of seasons as captain of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge will add another leadership role to his docket. The back-to-back reigning AL MVP is also captain of the Team USA baseball team for the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC). As the squad convened ahead of their pre-WBC exhibition slate, Judge addressed his fellow American teammates. MLB shared Judge's speech via X, formerly Twitter.

Captain America 🫡 Aaron Judge makes a speech to Team USA ahead of the #WorldBaseballClassic 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xeaiiAgRxF — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2026

“Captain America 🫡,” posted the league's official account. “Aaron Judge makes a speech to Team USA ahead of the #WorldBaseballClassic.”

Judge is indeed Captain America, as the slugger looks to lead Team USA to their second ever WBC title. This might be the most talented American roster to ever play in the World Baseball Classic. This should also be a good warmup for the national team ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics, in which baseball returns to the Games after a 20-year absence. Can Judge lead Team USA to the title that has eluded him with the Yankees?

Yankees hope Aaron Judge wins multiple titles this season

Team USA's gold medal bid fell just short in 2023, when Mike Trout struck out against then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani to close out Team Japan's title-clinching win. Led by Judge, the starting pitching staff features both reigning Cy Young Award winners: the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal and Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh will help anchor a lineup led by Judge.

If Team USA's deepest team can't get the job done, then many fans would be shocked and disappointed. Judge has led the Yankees to the postseason many times yet still has not won the World Series. New York has been stuck at 27 championships since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies to close out the 2009 campaign. Can Judge not only lead Team USA to glory, but the Bronx Bombers as well? If so, his Hall of Fame legacy could already be secure.