The Las Vegas Raiders are at a crossroads, and nothing highlights the tension in the building more than the current uncertainty surrounding Maxx Crosby. After a 2025 season that left much to be desired for the Silver and Black, the rumor mill is spinning faster than a Crosby spin move, and Raiders general manager John Spytek isn’t doing much to slow it down.
During a recent appearance on the Scoop City podcast, NFL insider James Palmer revealed a telling interaction he had with Spytek regarding his superstar pass rusher. When Palmer point-blank asked if Maxx Crosby had conveyed a desire to remain in Las Vegas, Spytek didn’t offer the usual ringing endorsement. Instead, he deflected, stating the team wouldn’t “get into the details” of what’s currently happening behind the scenes.
For a player who has been the heart and soul of the franchise, that non-answer feels like a massive shift in philosophy. It suggests that for the right price, the Raiders might actually be listening.
On the field, Crosby remained a nightmare for opposing offensive lines in 2025. The defensive end racked up 73 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, and even snagged the first interception of his career. He earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod despite the Raiders staggering to a dismal 3-14 finish.
However, a meniscus injury shut him down for the final two games of the year, leaving the team to face a “sobering” reality. Spytek admitted the roster isn't as talented as the league’s top contenders, which makes a potential blockbuster trade for draft capital a legitimate possibility.
The Dallas Cowboys have already emerged as a potential suitor as they look to bolster a defense that struggled to get stops last season. If the Raiders decide to hit the reset button, moving “The Condor” would be the ultimate signal of a new era. For now, Raiders fans are left reading between the lines of Spytek’s silence.