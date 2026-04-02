MIAMI – With the Miami Heat led by stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, as they try to avoid the play-in tournament for a fourth straight season, the team didn't do itself any favors with the blowout 147-129 loss to the Boston Celtics. As the Heat prepare hopefully for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the team can't replicate a historically putrid start to the loss, though head coach Erik Spoelstra shared some positives.

Miami, the last few weeks have been the most frustrating stretch of the season, losing eight of its last 10 games, but it's the defensive side of the ball that's been the most frustrating. After allowing the most points in franchise history (149) to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday and giving up 135 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Boston came out blazing, scoring 53 in the opening frame.

That's only two points shy of the record for most points scored in the first quarter, which is 55 by the Golden State Warriors in 2023. Despite Boston shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 11 of 15 from deep, Spoelstra said this loss is “different” from previous ones in this frustrating stretch.

“This is going to sound crazy, but this is different than the other games,” Spoelstra said. “Our guys were locked in and competing. There was an exceptional level of shot-making on their part to start the game. There was probably a handful we could have been stronger on. It probably ended up being the shots that were inside the three…It just felt like they didn't miss any pull-up jump shots from the areas that you would like teams shooting from.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the Celtics barrage in the rout, also asking about the defensive performance. “This is going to sound crazy, but this is different than the other games that we're talking about. Our guys were locked in and competing…” Full response: #Heatnation pic.twitter.com/0rEeK70Kr6 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 2, 2026

Funny enough, Miami would actually outshoot Boston from the three-point line, with them making 24 shots from beyond the arc, which actually tied a franchise-high.

After loss to the Celtics, the Heat's play-in tournament fate looks likely

While the Heat are within the Eastern Conference chaos as it's packed tightly from the sixth seed to the 10th seed, separated by three-and-a-half games, it's crucial to know where Miami falls. After the loss to the Celtics, the Heat fall at that 10th spot with a 40-37 record, with the goal being to catch the sixth seed to avoid the play-in tourney.

However, with five games left in the regular season, it's looking more likely that Miami could find itself in the same position for a fourth straight year. Anything can happen, but the Heat don't control their own destiny, with Adebayo sharing his approach for the final handful of contests.

“See if we can win all five, and then figure out whatever happens after that. Take it one game at a time, and whatever happens happens at this point,” Adebayo said, after recording 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo on the approach of the Heat with the play-in tournament looking more likely: “See if we can win all five, and then figure out whatever happens after that. Take it one game at a time, and whatever happens, happens at this point.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/v39xLsXIKi — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 2, 2026

The same was relatively said by Herro, telling ClutchPoints after the demoralizing loss that the mindset hasn't changed for Miami.

“I mean, I don't think the mindset changed. I think for the last week or so, two weeks, it's been a super important stretch for us, win or lose. You know, we still have to stay in the fight, stay in the saddle and understand that we got another game in their day,” Herro said.

Tyler Herro spoke after the 147-129 loss to the Celtics, including asking him about the reality looking more like the play-in tourney being inevitable and the mindset there: “I mean, I don't think the mindset changed…” Full thoughts below: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ExNi9rB48j — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 2, 2026

Despite the first quarter, the Heat found some life in the third period, dwindling a 27-point lead to nine, but the Celtics would stifle any chance of a comeback. Jaylen Brown led with 43 points, as Jayson Tatum recorded 25 points and 18 rebounds.

Up next for Miami is a Saturday afternoon title against the Washington Wizards.