MIAMI – As the Miami Heat got a huge win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, 119-109, there was no denying the impact that stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro had on and off the court. With the Heat in the Eastern Conference chaos, trying to avoid the play-in tournament with six games left ahead of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, head coach Erik Spoelstra reveals the trait they share that one can't ‘manufacture.'

As the last few weeks have been miserable for Miami in losing its defensive intensity and taking tough losses on the chin, with the team having lost seven of its last eight games before Monday, a new level of energy was needed. Adebayo and Herro were cited as being the leading voices at halftime that commanded the locker room, bringing out a noticeable energy on the court.

With both being the longest-tenured players on the team, along with the two-highest paid, Speolstra spoke about how they changed the team.

“It's been a little bit disjointed because of Tyler being out for a large part of the season. Coming into the season, it would have been those two guys right out of the gate in training camp, that would have been quite natural,” Spoelstras said to ClutchPoints, as Herro has missed 48 games this season.

“But the second part of it is both of them have grown in terms of their leadership and their voice,” Spoelstra continued. “And I think they're understanding that their voice and their influence is more powerful when they're really collaborating…And it was great to see that growth out of both of them, and to see the immediate impact with the rest of the locker room, that's something you can't really manufacture.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about witnessing that halftime from the 76ers win and how Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro commanded the room. Spoke about how much each have grown and what it was like to watch it as he’s seen them since they’ve been rookies: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/DYm4Amdru8 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 1, 2026

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro “moving” the Heat locker room

While the Heat are looking to make a playoff push, Adebayo and Herro setting the record straight with the team at halftime was desperately needed. It's one thing for Adebayo to speak up, with him being in his third season as the captain, but when Herro does as well, “it moves the room.”

“Obviously, not just only I speak, but when Tyler speaks, it moves the room,” Adebayo said after recording 23 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists on Monday. “And to have your two cornerstones really move the room, and you see what that translated to in the second half. We need more of that.”

Bam Adebayo speaks about the message said by him and Tyler Herro at halftime that brought a major spark in the win over the 76ers. Speaks in the third clip about how when him and especially Herro speak up, “it moves the room.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/UNDOke69oS — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

Specifics weren't given into what was said by the dynamic duo, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. said it was the best halftime he'd been a part of since being drafted by Miami.

“We were able to get things done, speak on things, and eye-to-eye communication. Third quarter, ball was popping, ball was moving. Guys were getting stops, flying around. We came out with energy. We won,” Herro said after scoring 30 points against the 76ers.

Tyler Herro speaks on the much talked about halftime that turned around Miami’s energy, as he and Bam were very vocal. “It was a productive halftime. We were able to get things done, speak on things, eye to eye communication…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/gfIfJP6O16 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

The Heat will “really lean” on Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro

The energy that Adebayo and Herro brought led to a strong defensive second half, though their presence on the offense was felt, especially from the star guard, who hit key back-to-back threes to build a lead against Philadelphia. Their playing time shows how crucial they are, with both playing the entire fourth quarter and each recording 42 minutes of action, something that could be seen more in the home stretch.

“It just became so important in the fourth quarter to have both of them on the floor for those final 12 minutes,” Spoelstra said on Monday night. “Our backs are against the wall. Everybody knows what the deal is. We need everybody in that locker room, but we need to really lean on our main guys right now.”

Erik Spoelstra spoke about Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro playing 42 minutes each, says team needs to “really lean on our main guys now.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/BpLm1BENV4 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

At any rate, Adebayo and Herro will look to bring the same energy into the final six games of the season, entering Wednesday night against the Celtics, with the team 40-36 and ninth in the East.