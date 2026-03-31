MIAMI – As the Miami Heat were heading into a downward spiral with the postseason nearing closer, the team would come out on Monday night and get a much-needed win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 119-109. With the Heat being extremely disappointed with how they've been playing for the past few weeks, losing seven of their last eight entering Monday, one could say that feeling sparked the performance against the 76ers.

After the Heat lost to the league-worst Indiana Pacers (by record) on Sunday, 135-118, the team came in with a new purpose.

A few areas could be pointed out on the dreadful stretch Miami had coming into the contest against Philadelphia: their energy level and defense. Both of which were on full display in the resilient win on Monday, attributed to a “really good halftime” and the “pent-up anger” the team had.

“There's no question about it, that's been a point of emphasis for our basketball team for a while,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “We can't even explain what's happened in these losses defensively, but you could see it from the tip. Guys were making extraordinary efforts, multiple efforts, and that went all the way through to the fourth quarter, and holding that team the way they've been playing while they're healthy, holding them under 110 is something that's significant we feel.”

“So it was good to see us have that response,” Spoelstra continued. “And on the second night of a back-to-back.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the noticeable uptick in defensive intensity and energy in the win over Philly and what he saw: “There's no question about it, that's been a point of emphasis for our basketball team for a while.…” Full response: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/dzvx91Jdz2 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

Erik Spoelstra speaks more about the Heat’s energy and the much-talked about halftime that energized everybody: “We had a really good halftime. I'll just leave it at that. We've also had a lot of pent-up anger…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/fgneCR2fXs — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

It wasn't without a fight as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George had 26. 23, and 19 points respectively, but Miami came out on top, recording a 14-0 run when trailing by four points with four minutes left in the final frame.

Heat's Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro led the charge in win over the 76ers

The Heat went back to their identity of leaning on their defense, with the offense following, and it paid off big time. Still, it was led by the long-time duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who were a major presence on and off the court.

Both had 42 minutes of action, with Adebayo recording 23 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists, as Herro had 30 points, including key back-to-back three-pointers in the clutch moments of the game that led to Miami trailing away with the win.

However, it was their voice in the locker room at halftime that sparked the team's energy, as Jaime Jaquez Jr. said after the win that it had been “the best halftime” he's experienced since being with the Heat. For Adebayo, he says it's their “responsibility.”

“We want to win at the end of the day,” Adebayo said. “That's one thing we do, we care. Obviously, it's very disappointing when you drop games, and you see a standing shift. But for us, it's taking ownership, and we did that today, and we gutted out a win.”

Bam Adebayo speaks about the message said by him and Tyler Herro at halftime that brought a major spark in the win over the 76ers. Speaks in the third clip about how when him and especially Herro speak up, “it moves the room.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/UNDOke69oS — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke after the 76ers win about how it could be their best W of the season and how halftime was a memorable one where Bam Adebayo rallied everyone. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/EWfZxXb6t1 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

When Herro spoke about it, he would say that it was a “productive halftime.”

“We were able to get things done, speak on things, and eye-to-eye communication. Third quarter, ball was popping, ball was moving. Guys were getting stops, flying around. We came out with energy. We won,” Herro said.

Tyler Herro speaks on the much talked about halftime that turned around Miami’s energy, as he and Bam were very vocal. “It was a productive halftime. We were able to get things done, speak on things, eye to eye communication…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/gfIfJP6O16 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

Heat's Tyler Herro has a motto on frustrations

There's no denying how inconsistent the Heat's season has been when it comes to overall production and players in and out of the lineups due to injuries and other factors. Besides Norman Powell missing his 21st game of the season and second straight due to an illness, Herro also knows the frustrating feeling of missing time, as he's been absent for 48 games because of many injuries.

For him, that pent-up anger has largely subsided, as he has the motto of trying “not to get too high and not too low in this league.”

“You know, it's a long season,” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “I was hurt for half for more than half a year. So some games are obviously higher than others. We're obviously on a terrible stretch right now as a team. And I think just sticking with it, understanding that it is a long season. Last week, we won seven straight. The next week, we lost seven straight. So who knows what next week looks like? And just continue to trust in the process. Believe you know that we have enough to achieve what we want to achieve, and just it takes time. Just got to keep going.”

Asked Tyler Herro about the pent-up anger the Heat had the last few weeks: “I try not to get too high and not too low in this league…Last week, we won seventh straight. The next week, we lost seven straight. So who knows what next week looks like…” Full response: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/kOdIwyvj2T — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 31, 2026

At any rate, Miami has six games left in the regular season to fortify its postseason spot as it is locked in for at least the pay-in tournament. However, the Heat have been vocal in wanting to avoid it as the team is 40-36, putting them ninth in the Eastern Conference, as they are three games behind the sixth-seed Atlanta Hawks.

Miami continues its home stand with a tough matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.