As the Miami Heat are in the midst of Eastern Conference chaos with a handful of games left in the regular season, the postseason seeding is far from complete, with the team still looking to avoid the play-in tournament. While there are some dream scenarios for the Heat ahead of the playoffs, it's natural to talk about the nightmare options for the team.

Entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, Miami has a 40-36 record, which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference, with the goal for them being to reach the sixth seed to get out of a fourth straight season in the tourney. Being three-and-a-half games out of the sixth seed, they'll need a mix of winning and hoping some teams near them fall.

However, the preparation might need to be for the play-in tourney, especially with Basketball Reference having the Heat as a 23.7 percent chance (the highest) to finish as the eighth seed. Head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak on the process of preparing for such a result.

“Our guys already started that process. We have great competitors. So look, some disappointed games of late, and you want your guys having that level of care factor and frustration and even anger, all of that. It means our guys really care about this, and we weren't able to take advantage of a couple opportunities that we wanted to,” Spoelstra said before Wednesday's game against Boston.

“But we still have an opportunity where we are, and we have to focus now on compartmentalizing and really just taking each game as an opportunity to take another step forward…We have six left, and each one of these games can prepare us for what we have ahead,” Spoelstra continued.

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat likely to be in the play-in tournament (not officially yet), and using that as a stepping stone to accomplish their goals. “We still have an opportunity on where we are…the other night was a very important step forward…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/LAEUEpd89C — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 1, 2026

Heat vs. Celtics

The one series that would be a nightmare scenario for the Heat is getting the Celtics in the first round, as Boston has been a horrendous matchup for Miami for the past few years. I promise this isn't heavy recency bias, as Wednesday's game with the two teams saw the Celtics score 53 points on 71.4 percent shooting from the field and 11 of 15 from the three-point line.

It is, however, a microcosm of how these games usually go about, with the Heat losing nine of its last 10 games against the Celtics, as three of them have come in the 2025-26 season, heading towards four with Wednesday's game. Boston's offense and three-point shooting, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have been too much to handle, along with their overpowering size.

There's no denying the rivalry between Miami and Boston, as it was more of a competitive series in recent years, but Spoelstra would even admit how the Heat could not be seen as a “threat” at the moment.

“I know they're probably looking at us, they're second in the east, they were where they were the year before,” Spoelstra said. “So they're probably looking at us the way they should. They don't see us as a threat. We need to play better; we understand that. We understand where we are, we understand what's happened. We're not oblivious to things, we’re not oblivious to what's happening in the three games with them, they've earned those games each of those fourth quarters, tonight's another opportunity for us to change that coach.”

Erik Spoelstra gets real on the Heat-Celtics rivalry ahead of tonight’s game. Could potentially be a playoff matchup. “It’s not going anywhere, they’re probably looking at us the way they should. They don't see us as a threat. We need to play better…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/72j4WAPcSs — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 1, 2026

With Boston likely staying at the second seed, Miami would need to finish seventh in order to face them.

Heat vs. Cavaliers

Another matchup that could be chalked up to recency bias, as the Heat experienced extreme disappointment against the Cavaliers last Friday when losing, 149-128, as the 149 points are the most allowed in franchise history. Like Boston, Cleveland has had the upper hand over Miami as of late, which was definitely showcased in last year's NBA Playoffs, where the Heat were swept by the Cavs, which featured major blowouts at home.

It's a double-edged sword with this one, as Cleveland is currently fourth with a 47-29 record, though they are one game back of the New York Knicks at third. While that can change, the fact of the matter is that to face the fourth seed, the Heat would have to finish fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Finishing fifth would be a huge accomplishment for Miami; the major negative is facing the Cavs, as their frontcourt, led by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, has taken advantage of the Heat's lack of size. Not to mention that Donovan Mitchell and newcomer James Harden are on the team, Miami has been unable to crack their code.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how the cookie crumbles with the Heat and their postseason situation, with the hopes it doesn't include them facing the Celtics or the Cavaliers.