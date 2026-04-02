The Miami Heat made it rain from deep in South Beach Wednesday night, but even their scorching 3-point barrage was not enough to avoid a loss at the hands of Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Heat went all out on their long shots, going 24-for-47 from behind the arc for a 51 percent success rate.

Despite that shooting, Miami got blown out by the Celtics to the tune of a 147-129 score.

Before that game, NBA teams that drained at least 24 triples in a game either won or lost by no more than 11 points, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Teams making 24 3s, before tonight … — Were 117-9 all-time, including playoffs

— Had never lost those games by more than 11 Heat made 24 3s tonight — and lost by 18.

Bam Adebayo paced Miami with 29 points on 10-for-21 shooting, including five 3-pointers. Davion Mitchell had 21 points with five triples as well for the Heat, who dropped to 40-37. Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins combined for seven 3-pointers, while Miami got five total threes from its bench.

The offense and outside shooting were definitely there for the Heat, but their defense was another story. Boston shot 59 percent from the field and hit 21-for-44 from the 3-point region. Jaylen Brown went off for 43 points, while Tatum put together a triple-double of 25 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for Boston, which improved to 51-25.

Miami, which has lost three of four games, will attempt to get back on track amid the Heat's pursuit of a top-six spot in the East on Saturday in a home game against the Washington Wizards.