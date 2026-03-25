Bam Adebayo acknowledged Las Vegas as a “second home” as NBA expansion discussions gained traction this week, with the NBA moving forward with plans to explore adding franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle.

According to ESPN, the NBA Board of Governors has approved a vote to begin formally exploring expansion into the two markets, a significant step toward potential league growth. Shortly after the news, Adebayo addressed the possibility of playing in Las Vegas while speaking with reporters.

“If I get to play in Vegas I get to go home a little bit to my second home, so that’d be cool.”

Adebayo’s connection to Las Vegas extends beyond basketball. He has been in a relationship with A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces for over a year, further tying him to the city that has become a growing hub for professional sports.

When asked whether Las Vegas could support an NBA team in the same way fans support the Aces, Adebayo pointed to the unique loyalty already established within the WNBA fanbase.

“I could see them supporting me like that. I don’t know about another team. That’s a fine line cause Aces fans are really true to the Aces, so I don’t know how that’s going to happen. If they start winning like the Aces do, then maybe.”

Bam Adebayo on getting to play in Las Vegas and if Aces fans would support a NBA team 👀 “If I get to play in Vegas I get to go home a little bit to my 2nd home, so that’d be cool. I could see them supporting me like that. I don’t know about another team. That’s a fine line.… https://t.co/0ada2DmLdX pic.twitter.com/IheTXV2g0Q — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 25, 2026

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Bam Adebayo’s Las Vegas admission comes as Heat look to climb East standings

Las Vegas has emerged as a leading candidate for expansion alongside Seattle, bolstered by its success hosting NBA Summer League and recent NBA Cup championship events. The city has also demonstrated strong support for other major franchises across the NFL, NHL and WNBA.

For now, Adebayo’s focus remains on the Miami Heat and their push to regain momentum late in the season. Miami currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings at 38–34 following a five-game losing streak, including a 136–111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The 28-year-old continues to anchor the Heat on both ends of the floor as the team looks to climb the Eastern Conference standings. Miami remains 2.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors (40–31) for the fifth seed.

Miami will begin a two-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-27) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET before facing them again Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.