The Miami Heat are fighting to make a playoff push down the stretch of the season, and history was made throughout the journey when Bam Adebayo scored 83 points against the Washington Wizards. For a few days, there were people who enjoyed Adebayo scoring 83, while others didn't particularly like the way he scored it.

Adebayo himself has even come out to defend what he did, and he's made jokes about it as well. The latest joke came after Luka Doncic scored 60 points against the Heat.

“He hit some tough shots out there,” Abebayo said. “I know what it's like to be in that mode. As people can see, it's not easy to get 80.”

Though Adebayo thought the joke was funny, others did not, one which included Iman Shumpert. The former NBA player recently called out Adebayo on his podcast for making jokes about his 83-point game.

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“Don’t bring up the 80 no more… You don’t bring that up,” Shumpert said. “That was a regular-season game against a tanking team. You murder them, and then you walk off. You don't talk about it… We all saw… Now it look weird. Now you're about to make it to where I don't like the 83 anymore.

Iman Shumpert on Bam Adebayo for constantly mentioning his 83-point performance 👀 “Don’t bring up the 80 no more… You don’t bring that up. That was a regular season game against a tanking team. You murder them, and then you walk off. You don't talk about it… We all saw…… pic.twitter.com/GrYxcBJRzr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2026

“You're taking away from your own 83; that was a bad joke. I didn't like that. Please don't hold on to this, Bam. I need you to add to your resume.”

Adebayo hasn't gone around bragging to people that he scored 83 points, and in fact, that was probably only one of the few jokes he made after reaching the milestone. Knowing Adebayo and the organization he plays for, he probably hasn't thought about the 83 in a while because they're trying to make the playoffs. They're currently on a five-game losing streak, and have fell to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.