Despite a 4–2 start to the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman remains unconcerned. The seasoned first baseman expressed optimism that the offense will find its rhythm after a series loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Dodgers lost 4–1 on Wednesday night at Chavez Ravine, dropping the three-game series to the Guardians. Freeman provided the lone highlight with a ninth-inning solo home run, accounting for Los Angeles’ only run.

Offensive inconsistency has been evident, particularly against strong pitching, as the Guardians staff limited the Dodgers to just seven runs over the three-game series, exposing early challenges at the plate.

The series exposed a persistent issue for the Dodgers, as the offense has struggled to produce runs in the early innings to begin the year. The lineup has often relied on late-inning production to remain competitive. That pattern has defined the team’s offensive output through the first six games of the 2026 season.

SportsNet LA shared a video of Freeman’s postgame comments on X, formerly Twitter, capturing his measured perspective.

"It's a long season, it's just the first week, we'll be fine." Freddie Freeman (1-4, HR (1), RBI) talks with the media after the #Dodgers fall to the Guardians, losing 4-1. pic.twitter.com/WBWJM6ppqE — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 2, 2026

“It’s a long season. It’s just the first week. We’ll be fine.”

The veteran slugger further expanded on his viewpoint when discussing the team’s approach moving forward.

“No, baseball is baseball. I know we’re looking for some answers here, but we’re still okay. We’re 4–2. We have not played well yet as an offense. We’ll get it going.”

His comments reflect a veteran understanding of the season’s length and the natural fluctuations of performance. Even with uneven offensive results, the Dodgers have remained competitive and continued to win games.

Cleveland’s pitching further pointed out those challenges. Right-hander Gavin Williams struck out 10 batters over seven innings, limiting scoring opportunities and keeping Los Angeles off balance throughout the game.

As the Dodgers move forward, Freeman’s steady leadership remains a key factor. Los Angeles is in a good position to turn early worries into long-term success if the lineup finds consistency.