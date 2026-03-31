The Miami Heat has created plenty of noise in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket after stunning the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, Miami has gone through ups and downs throughout the regular season. Despite this, they have performed well enough to remain in the playoff picture as they sit in the play-in tournament bracket at the moment.

This doesn't mean they have secured their official seed yet. They have a chance to get a favorable spot, especially after beating Philadelphia in a close affair. This had a direct impact on the playoff seeding, as NBA insider Brett Siegel showed.

“The 76ers led the Heat 107-103 with 3:22 left after a massive Joel Embiid 3PT. The Heat then went on a 16-2 run to win 119-109 and create more madness in the East standings,” Siegel wrote.

How Heat played against 76ers

Bam Adebayo and the Heat continue to be solid underdogs in the playoff picture. Their win over the 76ers was another example of their sneaky overall talent.

Philadelphia initially had the upper hand as the team led 61-58 at halftime. However, they lost control as Miami took them down by a 61-48 score in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Five players scored in double-digits for Miami in the win. Tyler Herro led the team with a stat line of 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal. He shot 12-of-24 from the field, including 3-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. Bam Adebayo came next with 23 points and 16 rebounds, Pelle Larsson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 14 points each.

Miami improved to a 40-36 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Orlando Magic and the 76ers.

The Heat will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Boston Celtics as tip-off will take place on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.