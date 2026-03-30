Although he would never try to diminish Joel Embiid's place with the franchise, Tyrese Maxey has ensconced himself as the top guy on the Philadelphia 76ers. Before suffering a finger injury early in March, the 25-year-old point guard had been carrying the team for large stretches of the season. Neither Embiid nor Paul George have even played 40 games this season and VJ Edgecombe is still just a rookie. The Sixers count on Maxey to be a consistent source of stability and excellence.

He understands the responsibility that comes with those expectations. The two-time All-Star has dealt with some injury troubles himself over the years — missed 30 games last season — but he is ready to leave everything on the court for the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA campaign. Philly will not want to take risks with his health, however. The franchise has no chance of going on an improbable playoffs run unless Maxey is operating at or close to full capacity.

The 2023-24 Most Improved Player of the Year returned to action over the weekend after missing the previous 10 games. With a road matchup against the Miami Heat looming, fans are surely scouring the injury report for the latest update on Maxey. Well, they are in luck.

Latest injury status of Tyrese Maxey before Heat clash

The No. 21 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft is listed as available for Monday night's face-off with the Heat. Philadelphia (41-33) is right behind the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks for fifth and sixth place in the East, respectively, so every win carries significant weight. No squad wants to grind its way through the NBA Play-In Tournament, but one or two extra games could be especially detrimental for the injury-prone 76ers.

NBA championship-winning head coach Nick Nurse needs his guys to be as fresh as possible in order for Philly to outlast the competition. An active and healthy Tyrese Maxey can potentially help the team maneuver around a tricky stretch that includes games versus the Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. If successful, the 76ers will not have to worry about earning their spot in the postseason during mid-April.

Unfortunately, neither the squad nor fan base can skip to the end of this obstacle course. The first test begins at approximately 7 p.m. ET.